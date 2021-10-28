Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) Shares Acquired by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,180 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.87% of Coastal Financial worth $6,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Coastal Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. JCSD Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Coastal Financial by 4.3% in the second quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 19,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coastal Financial by 4.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Coastal Financial by 13.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. 53.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCB has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coastal Financial from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Coastal Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coastal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCB opened at $35.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.85. Coastal Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $36.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.28 million, a P/E ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 15.12%. Analysts predict that Coastal Financial Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. The company was founded by Lee Pintar on July 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

