Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 25.88%.

Coastal Financial stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,102. The company has a market cap of $436.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.85. Coastal Financial has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $36.76.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coastal Financial stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Coastal Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 53.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Coastal Financial from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens started coverage on Coastal Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coastal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Coastal Financial Company Profile

Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. The company was founded by Lee Pintar on July 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

