Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:CDE traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,201,335. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average of $8.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Coeur Mining has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $12.60.

In other news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total value of $133,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coeur Mining stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 233.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,544,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,782,248 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.99% of Coeur Mining worth $22,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 63.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDE shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

