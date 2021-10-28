Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.32. 5,013,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,208,590. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $66.19 and a 1-year high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.20.
In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $201,202.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.
