Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.32. 5,013,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,208,590. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $66.19 and a 1-year high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.20.

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $201,202.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTSH. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

