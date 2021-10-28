CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CohBar’s earnings. CohBar reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that CohBar will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CohBar.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWBR. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in CohBar by 173.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 18,367 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of CohBar by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 21,088 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CohBar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CohBar by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 18,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of CohBar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. 6.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CWBR traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.59. 1,774,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,322. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.23. CohBar has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $2.27.

CohBar, Inc engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

