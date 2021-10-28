Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Raised to $360.00 at Piper Sandler

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $335.00 to $360.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on COIN. Bank of America began coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $444.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.40.

NASDAQ COIN opened at $311.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $252.10. Coinbase Global has a 1-year low of $208.00 and a 1-year high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Coinbase Global’s quarterly revenue was up 1040.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.38, for a total value of $1,275,630.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 726,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total transaction of $188,596,025.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,166,199 shares of company stock valued at $310,294,657 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jabodon PT Co. bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,058,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $351,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,584 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 8,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

