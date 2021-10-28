CoinPoker Hits Market Cap of $6.75 Million (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. During the last week, CoinPoker has traded down 36.7% against the dollar. One CoinPoker coin can now be bought for $0.0246 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinPoker has a market cap of $6.75 million and approximately $270.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00049564 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.22 or 0.00208906 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.07 or 0.00098641 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

CoinPoker Profile

CoinPoker is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker . The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

CoinPoker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

