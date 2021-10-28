Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Collegium Pharmaceutical has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 32.73%. The business had revenue of $82.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.29 million. On average, analysts expect Collegium Pharmaceutical to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $20.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $17.24 and a twelve month high of $26.91. The stock has a market cap of $736.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.08 and its 200 day moving average is $22.19.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 344.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,110 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COLL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

