Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $223.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.41 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 0.66%. Columbus McKinnon’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Columbus McKinnon updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,065. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.46, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.30. Columbus McKinnon has a one year low of $33.14 and a one year high of $57.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 32,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $1,499,993.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 49,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,921.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 252.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,903 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Columbus McKinnon worth $6,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

