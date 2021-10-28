Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Announces Earnings Results

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.03 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 19.66%. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS.

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock traded up $6.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.10. The stock had a trading volume of 275,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,528. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.99. Comfort Systems USA has a 12-month low of $43.62 and a 12-month high of $90.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 12.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

