Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.56 EPS

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CYH traded up $1.86 on Thursday, hitting $11.97. 5,386,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,079,367. Community Health Systems has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $17.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.11.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Community Health Systems from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist reduced their price target on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Community Health Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.06.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Community Health Systems stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 834,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.63% of Community Health Systems worth $12,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.