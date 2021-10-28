Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Shares Gap Up to $10.11

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.11, but opened at $11.00. Community Health Systems shares last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 36,575 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CYH shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.02 price target for the company. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.06.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.11.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 371.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the second quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Community Health Systems by 60.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 623.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period.

About Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.