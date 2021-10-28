Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.05% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTBI. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 78,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 13.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 21,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 15.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock opened at $42.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.21. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.21 and a 52 week high of $47.53. The stock has a market cap of $760.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 34.23% and a return on equity of 12.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, Director M Lynn Parrish purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,000 shares of company stock worth $164,080. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Community Trust Bancorp Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

