Comparing Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) & BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) and BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Capstar Financial has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BancorpSouth Bank has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Capstar Financial and BancorpSouth Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstar Financial 32.35% 13.66% 1.53% BancorpSouth Bank 26.05% 11.62% 1.25%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Capstar Financial and BancorpSouth Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstar Financial $135.10 million 3.55 $24.70 million $1.42 15.24 BancorpSouth Bank $1.14 billion 2.63 $228.05 million $2.30 12.64

BancorpSouth Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Capstar Financial. BancorpSouth Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capstar Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.9% of Capstar Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.5% of BancorpSouth Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of Capstar Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of BancorpSouth Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Capstar Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. BancorpSouth Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Capstar Financial pays out 16.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BancorpSouth Bank pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Capstar Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and BancorpSouth Bank has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Capstar Financial and BancorpSouth Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstar Financial 0 0 5 0 3.00 BancorpSouth Bank 0 1 3 1 3.00

Capstar Financial currently has a consensus target price of $22.75, suggesting a potential upside of 5.13%. BancorpSouth Bank has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.40%. Given BancorpSouth Bank’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BancorpSouth Bank is more favorable than Capstar Financial.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals. It also offers correspondent banking services to meet the needs of smaller community banks as well as various retail and consumer products. The company was founded on December 1, 2015 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other. The Banking Services Group segment offers deposit products, commercial loans and consumer loans. The Mortgage segment includes mortgage banking activities of originating mortgage loans; selling mortgage loans in the secondary market; and servicing the mortgage loans that are sold on a servicing retained basis. The Insurance Agencies segment serve as agents in the sale of commercial lines of insurance and full lines of property and casualty, life, health, and employee benefits products and services. The Wealth Management segment provides individuals, businesses, governmental institutions, and non-profit entities a wide range of solutions to help protect, grow, and transfer wealth. The General Corporate and Other segment covers activities not allocated to Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies or Wealth Management

