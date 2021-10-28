Comparing Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) and Relx (NYSE:RELX)

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) and Relx (NYSE:RELX) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.3% of Etsy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.0% of Relx shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Etsy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Etsy and Relx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Etsy 0 3 16 0 2.84 Relx 0 3 8 0 2.73

Etsy presently has a consensus target price of $231.10, indicating a potential downside of 5.24%. Given Etsy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Etsy is more favorable than Relx.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Etsy and Relx’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Etsy $1.73 billion 17.89 $349.25 million $2.69 90.67 Relx $9.13 billion 6.56 $1.57 billion $1.02 30.36

Relx has higher revenue and earnings than Etsy. Relx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Etsy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Etsy has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Relx has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Etsy and Relx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Etsy 22.45% 73.54% 18.54% Relx N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Etsy beats Relx on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc. engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Relx

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity. The Risk & Business Analytics segment provides customers with solutions and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with advanced technology and analytics to assist them in evaluating and predicting risk and enhancing operational efficiency. The Legal segment is a global provider of legal, regulatory and business information and analytics that helps customers increase productivity, improve decision-making and outcomes and advance the rule of law around the world. The Exhibitions segment is an event business, enhancing the effect of face-to-face through data and digital tools. The company was founded by Albert Edward Reed in 1903 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

