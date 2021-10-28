COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CMPS. Citigroup initiated coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, COMPASS Pathways presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

COMPASS Pathways stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.04. 466,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,609. COMPASS Pathways has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $61.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.32. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.34.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). As a group, research analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in COMPASS Pathways by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in COMPASS Pathways by 270.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in COMPASS Pathways by 320.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 18.73% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

