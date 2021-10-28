Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $91.19 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) will report sales of $91.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $90.87 million to $91.50 million. Computer Task Group posted sales of $88.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full-year sales of $381.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $380.32 million to $383.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $398.64 million, with estimates ranging from $395.28 million to $402.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Computer Task Group.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $92.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.11 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In related news, Director James R. Helvey III bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $42,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,940.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTG. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 39.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 30,982 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 186.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 22,467 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 94.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 51.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTG opened at $7.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.29. Computer Task Group has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $11.68. The company has a market capitalization of $119.56 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.74.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

