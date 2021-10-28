Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th.

Conagra Brands has raised its dividend payment by 10.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Conagra Brands has a payout ratio of 47.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Conagra Brands to earn $2.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.8%.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $32.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $32.25 and a 52-week high of $39.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

