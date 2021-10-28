Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Holdings Cut by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,032 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Constellation Brands worth $28,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 285.7% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.25.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $214.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.63. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.63 and a twelve month high of $244.75. The firm has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

