Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Issues Earnings Results

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 8.67%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

Shares of CPSS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.45. The stock had a trading volume of 72,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,794. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average is $4.95. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $7.28. The company has a current ratio of 15.86, a quick ratio of 15.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.30. The company has a market capitalization of $147.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 2.58.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CPSS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

