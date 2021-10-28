Contrasting Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) & Global WholeHealth Partners (OTCMKTS:GWHP)

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) and Global WholeHealth Partners (OTCMKTS:GWHP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Biomerica and Global WholeHealth Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biomerica 0 0 2 0 3.00 Global WholeHealth Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Biomerica presently has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 156.70%. Given Biomerica’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Biomerica is more favorable than Global WholeHealth Partners.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.9% of Biomerica shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.7% of Biomerica shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Biomerica and Global WholeHealth Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biomerica $7.20 million 7.78 -$6.47 million ($0.54) -8.30 Global WholeHealth Partners $40,000.00 519.70 -$9.03 million N/A N/A

Biomerica has higher revenue and earnings than Global WholeHealth Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Biomerica and Global WholeHealth Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biomerica -89.83% -59.47% -46.58% Global WholeHealth Partners -22,474.87% N/A -2,097.27%

Summary

Biomerica beats Global WholeHealth Partners on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other. The company was founded in September 1971 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Global WholeHealth Partners Company Profile

Global WholeHealth Partners Corporation manufactures and markets various in vitro diagnostic test kits in the United States. It offers rapid diagnostic tests, such as the CoVid-19 test, whole blood Ebola test, whole blood Zika test, whole blood rapid TB test, and various other tests for over-the-counter or consumer-use, as well as point-of-care, which includes hospitals, physicians' offices, and medical clinics. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in San Clemente, California.

