Contrasting Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) and AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB)

AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB) and Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AMTD International and Mr. Cooper Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMTD International $144.26 million 6.50 $136.63 million N/A N/A Mr. Cooper Group $2.73 billion 1.38 $305.00 million $9.27 4.73

Mr. Cooper Group has higher revenue and earnings than AMTD International.

Profitability

This table compares AMTD International and Mr. Cooper Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMTD International N/A N/A N/A Mr. Cooper Group 38.03% 34.60% 4.09%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of AMTD International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.6% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for AMTD International and Mr. Cooper Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMTD International 0 0 0 0 N/A Mr. Cooper Group 0 3 4 0 2.57

Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus price target of $39.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.02%. Given Mr. Cooper Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mr. Cooper Group is more favorable than AMTD International.

Volatility & Risk

AMTD International has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mr. Cooper Group has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mr. Cooper Group beats AMTD International on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

AMTD International Company Profile

AMTD International, Inc. is an investment holding company, which engages in the strategic investments. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Asset Management and Strategic Investment. The Investment Banking segment assists customers in raising funds through equity and debt financing, providing underwriting for initial public offerings, private placements and debt issuances and providing financial advisory services. The Asset Management segment provides asset management products and services, including in relation to listed equity, fixed income securities, hedge funds, structured products, foreign exchange, private equities, alternative investments, discretionary account services, investment advisory services, and external asset management services. The Strategic Investment segment engages in proprietary investments and management of investment portfolio in Hong Kong and China. The company was founded in February 2019 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc. engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio. The Originations segment provides refinance opportunities to the existing servicing customers through direct-to-consumer platform and purchases loans from originators through correspondent channel. The Xome segment offers technology and data-enhanced solutions to banks, non-banks, investment companies, and GSEs engaged in the origination, investment, servicing of mortgage loans, as well as to home buyers, home sellers, real estate professionals mortgage professionals, and real estate investors. The Corporate/Other segment comprises unallocated overhead expenses, including the costs of executive management and other corporate functions that are not directly attributable to operatin

