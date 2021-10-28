Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.18-0.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $121-124 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $126.82 million.Core Laboratories also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.180-$0.220 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CLB traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.90. 32,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,970. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $49.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.94.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $117.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 5.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CLB shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut Core Laboratories from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.94.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Core Laboratories stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 318.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 620,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472,415 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.34% of Core Laboratories worth $24,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

