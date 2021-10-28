CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for CoreSite Realty in a report released on Sunday, October 24th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.38. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CoreSite Realty’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.94 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on COR. Raymond James raised their price target on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CoreSite Realty in a report on Tuesday. They set a “positive” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CoreSite Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.00.

CoreSite Realty stock opened at $147.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 71.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28. CoreSite Realty has a one year low of $107.23 and a one year high of $155.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.57.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 143.10% and a net margin of 13.98%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.67%.

In other news, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total transaction of $83,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,825.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Steven James Smith sold 5,435 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total value of $755,356.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 51,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,163,168.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,812 shares of company stock worth $1,502,477. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

