Corient Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 83,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in AT&T by 238.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 892,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,680,000 after acquiring an additional 628,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bronson Point Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,007,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

T opened at $25.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.70. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $179.29 billion, a PE ratio of -80.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on T. Citigroup dropped their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Loop Capital started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

