Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $1.58 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Fiserv by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $2,352,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,924,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,146,700. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $99.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $65.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.81, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.37. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.81 and a one year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FISV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.65.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

