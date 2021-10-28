Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Amundi acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth about $376,983,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 30.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,602,000 after purchasing an additional 366,036 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,236,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,170,752,000 after purchasing an additional 345,751 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 171.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 539,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,765,000 after purchasing an additional 340,798 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,665,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,737,804,000 after purchasing an additional 253,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $219.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $208.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.29.

NYSE ITW opened at $222.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.20. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.29 and a 52 week high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 69.71%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.