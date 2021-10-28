Corient Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Ball by 182.9% in the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,374,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,691,000 after buying an additional 2,828,067 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ball by 7.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,529,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,163,388,000 after buying an additional 1,856,256 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ball by 1,030.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,758,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,442,000 after buying an additional 1,602,533 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Ball in the second quarter valued at about $108,181,000. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in Ball by 133.6% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,536,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,455,000 after buying an additional 878,534 shares during the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.56 per share, with a total value of $283,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total transaction of $100,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,152 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BLL opened at $91.45 on Thursday. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $77.95 and a 1-year high of $102.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.96. The company has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.94%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLL. Bank of America lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.85.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

