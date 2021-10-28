Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Corning’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Corning reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corning will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Corning.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.92.

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $306,628.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $602,898.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,724 shares of company stock worth $3,607,219 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW opened at $35.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.32. Corning has a 12-month low of $31.28 and a 12-month high of $46.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.06%.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corning (GLW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.