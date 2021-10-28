Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Costamare had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 40.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

Costamare stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,044,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,369. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Costamare has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $16.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.10%.

CMRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Costamare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Costamare from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday.

About Costamare

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

