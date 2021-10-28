Cowen Lowers LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) to Market Perform

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) was downgraded by investment analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $150.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $209.00. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on LHC Group from $245.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist decreased their price target on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on LHC Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on LHC Group from $252.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays cut LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.25.

NASDAQ LHCG opened at $135.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. LHC Group has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $236.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.90.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. LHC Group’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that LHC Group will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 27,473.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 280,424 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,158,000 after purchasing an additional 279,407 shares in the last quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,969,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 31.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 362,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,382,000 after purchasing an additional 87,246 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,756,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in LHC Group by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 375,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $75,211,000 after buying an additional 64,800 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

