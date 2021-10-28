Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CBRL. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.73.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $128.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.65 and a 200-day moving average of $149.34. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1 year low of $106.92 and a 1 year high of $178.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.51.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.08). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $784.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 21st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,261,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $335,759,000 after purchasing an additional 25,217 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.8% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,392,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,705,000 after purchasing an additional 112,998 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 56.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 876,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $130,150,000 after purchasing an additional 315,645 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 739,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $109,730,000 after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 34.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 525,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,779,000 after purchasing an additional 134,426 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

