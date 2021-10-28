Crane (NYSE:CR) PT Raised to $125.00 at DA Davidson

Crane (NYSE:CR) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.56% from the stock’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Crane’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.15 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on Crane in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crane to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crane has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $100.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Crane has a 12 month low of $49.05 and a 12 month high of $106.12.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Crane had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Crane will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $44,946.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total value of $490,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,468. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Crane by 115.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crane during the second quarter worth $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Crane in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

