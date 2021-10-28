Cream (CRM) Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded up 16.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Cream has a total market cap of $27,810.05 and approximately $8.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Cream has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,640.08 or 1.00098527 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00062391 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.36 or 0.00302629 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.97 or 0.00519601 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004589 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.02 or 0.00186780 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00016395 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002011 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Cream Profile

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

