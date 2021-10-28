Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,993,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 169,149 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $83,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $607,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 12,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $283,353.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 300,648 shares of company stock valued at $8,336,931. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
Evolent Health stock opened at $28.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -34.24 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Evolent Health, Inc. has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $34.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.87 and a 200 day moving average of $22.88.
Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $222.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.97 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Evolent Health
Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.
