Credit Suisse AG Has $87.47 Million Holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,007,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 1.06% of Fate Therapeutics worth $87,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 51.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 44.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 7.1% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $2,941,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $1,806,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 122,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,031,749. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

FATE has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $54.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 1.74. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.64 and a 12 month high of $121.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.75.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.96% and a negative net margin of 441.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 145.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

