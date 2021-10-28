Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,175,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 255,298 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in HSBC were worth $91,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HSBC alerts:

NYSE HSBC opened at $30.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.05 and its 200 day moving average is $28.84.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. HSBC had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 18.68%. On average, research analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.74%.

HSBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.