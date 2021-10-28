Credit Suisse AG Sells 14,671 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 6.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 219,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,671 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $102,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mirova US LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 12.8% during the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 439,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,800,000 after acquiring an additional 50,039 shares during the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,143,000 after buying an additional 11,961 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $481.19 on Thursday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $362.90 and a 52-week high of $505.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $469.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $460.79. The firm has a market cap of $50.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James upgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.29.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Further Reading: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.