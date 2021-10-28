Credit Suisse AG Sells 42,163 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 8.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 445,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,163 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $83,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In other Global Payments news, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan purchased 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $169.87 per share, for a total transaction of $500,437.02. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,477,015.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $78,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $219.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.85.

NYSE GPN opened at $144.13 on Thursday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.32 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.70, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.50.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 16.64%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.