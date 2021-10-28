Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Orange (EPA:ORA) a €11.50 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on Orange (EPA:ORA) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ORA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.50 ($18.24) price target on Orange in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.10 ($11.88) price target on Orange in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Orange in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Orange in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.18) target price on Orange in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €12.40 ($14.59).

ORA stock opened at €9.52 ($11.19) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €9.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of €9.87. Orange has a 52 week low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a 52 week high of €15.80 ($18.59).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

