Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €12.50 Price Target for UniCredit (BIT:UCG)

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) has been assigned a €12.50 ($14.71) target price by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

UCG has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.40 ($15.76) target price on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €14.45 ($17.00) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €12.10 ($14.24) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.60 ($16.00) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €12.79 ($15.05).

UniCredit has a twelve month low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a twelve month high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

