Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) PT Set at C$7.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) has been given a C$7.00 price objective by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s previous close.

CPG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.75 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.04.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE:CPG traded up C$0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$6.09. 5,882,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,512,562. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.01. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.48 and a 52-week high of C$6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.85, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of C$3.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.57.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$945.30 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.2660191 earnings per share for the current year.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.