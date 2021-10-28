Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Rating Reiterated by Tudor Pickering

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$7.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.89% from the company’s current price.

CPG has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. CIBC increased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.50 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.04.

CPG stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$6.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,032,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,508,176. The firm has a market cap of C$3.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.56. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.48 and a twelve month high of C$6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.01.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$945.30 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.2660191 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

