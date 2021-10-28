CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.05.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

CRH stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.09. 14,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,187. The company has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 1.04. CRH has a twelve month low of $33.57 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.29 and a 200-day moving average of $50.10.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in CRH by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in CRH by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in CRH by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in CRH by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in CRH by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 4.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH Company Profile

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

