Critical Survey: JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) versus SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG)

SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Dividends

SouthCrest Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. JPMorgan Chase & Co. pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. JPMorgan Chase & Co. pays out 45.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SouthCrest Financial Group and JPMorgan Chase & Co., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SouthCrest Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A JPMorgan Chase & Co. 1 5 12 0 2.61

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus target price of $168.18, indicating a potential upside of 0.21%. Given JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe JPMorgan Chase & Co. is more favorable than SouthCrest Financial Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SouthCrest Financial Group and JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SouthCrest Financial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A JPMorgan Chase & Co. $129.50 billion 3.87 $29.13 billion $8.88 18.90

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than SouthCrest Financial Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.1% of SouthCrest Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.7% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

SouthCrest Financial Group has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SouthCrest Financial Group and JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SouthCrest Financial Group N/A N/A N/A JPMorgan Chase & Co. 37.71% 19.26% 1.37%

Summary

JPMorgan Chase & Co. beats SouthCrest Financial Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SouthCrest Financial Group Company Profile

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for SouthCrest Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides personal loans for cars, boats, recreational vehicles, and other purchases; home equity lines of credit; loans on investment properties; owner occupied real estate, acquisition construction and development, professional practice acquisition, equipment and inventory, construction to permanent, and investment real estate loans; and working capital and lines of credit. In addition, it offers credit cards; remote deposit capture, positive pay, ACH, online wires, merchant, and reorder checks services; and online banking, online bill pay, mobile banking and deposit, and telephone banking services. The company serves retail, private, entrepreneurial, high-net-worth, and commercial customers. It operates through 9 branches in Georgia. SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking, Corporate and Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset and Wealth Management. The Consumer and Community Banking segment serves consumers and businesses through personal service at bank branches and through automated teller machine, online, mobile, and telephone banking. The Corporate and Investment Bank segment offers a suite of investment banking, market-making, prime brokerage, and treasury and securities products and services to a global client base of corporations, investors, financial institutions, government and municipal entities. The Commercial Banking segment delivers services to U.S. and its multinational clients, including corporations, municipalities, financial institutions, and non profit

