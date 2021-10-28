Croda International (LON:CRDA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9,434.00

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9,434 ($123.26) and last traded at GBX 9,372 ($122.45), with a volume of 15177 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9,300 ($121.51).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital raised their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 7,400 ($96.68) to GBX 9,200 ($120.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC raised shares of Croda International to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 6,100 ($79.70) to GBX 8,600 ($112.36) in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 5,700 ($74.47) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 9,400 ($122.81) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) target price on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Croda International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 8,450 ($110.40).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8,912 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7,780.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34. The stock has a market cap of £13.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.70.

In other news, insider Keith Layden sold 9,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,610 ($112.49), for a total transaction of £858,847.50 ($1,122,089.76). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6 shares of company stock valued at $52,376.

Croda International Company Profile (LON:CRDA)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

