Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COIHY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. HSBC raised Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Croda International alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS COIHY opened at $66.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.48 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.78. Croda International has a 52 week low of $39.07 and a 52 week high of $66.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.6606 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Croda International’s previous dividend of $0.61. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.02%.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. The Personal Care segment offers speciality sustainable skin care, hair care and solar protection ingredients.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.