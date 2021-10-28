Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.70.

CRON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRON. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cronos Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 366.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

CRON stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,103,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,443,032. Cronos Group has a 12 month low of $5.17 and a 12 month high of $15.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.35.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 258.59%. The business had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cronos Group will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

