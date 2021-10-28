CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Insider David L. O’toole Sells 7,547 Shares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) insider David L. O’toole sold 7,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $109,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock opened at $13.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.81. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $15.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $708.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.31.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.22 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 34.1% in the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,223,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,823,000 after acquiring an additional 311,236 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 753,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after buying an additional 226,307 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 205.1% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 289,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 194,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 142,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 13.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,344,000 after buying an additional 99,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

CFB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

