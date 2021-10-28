CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading 4.3% Higher

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) shares traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $294.87 and last traded at $292.05. 52,726 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,730,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $280.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.33.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $63.67 billion, a PE ratio of -336.14 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The business’s revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.01, for a total transaction of $725,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total transaction of $798,425.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,399 shares of company stock valued at $40,878,284 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 111,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 148.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.